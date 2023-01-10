Connect with us

Old Dominion surprise fans with the release of four new songs on the ‘Memory Lane (Sampler)’

Surprise! Old Dominion release four new songs from out of nowhere.

Old Dominion
Credit: Sony Music / Arista Nashville

Current ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion have released a new four-song collection, Memory Lane (Sampler), via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The Shane McAnally and Old Dominion produced project features four songs including lead track “Memory Lane” which was the most added song at country radio this week.

“We’ve been working on so much new music, and the response to ‘Memory Lane’ has been so energizing that we decided we’re tired of sitting on it all!” said Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey. “We’re so excited to share three more songs heading into the No Bad Vibes Tour and the next chapter in our musical journey.”

  1. “Memory Lane” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jessie Jo Dillon
  2. “Ain’t Got A Worry” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborn
  3. “Freedom Like You” | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jordan Davis
  4. “Easier Said With Rum” | Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill

This new music comes right in time for the beloved group’s highly anticipated, 31-stop ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour kicking off later this month in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the dates below.

Tour Dates:

1/19   Evansville, IN               Ford Center

1/20   Champaign, IL              State Farm Center

1/21   Moline, IL                      Vibrant Arena at The Mark

1/27   Ottawa, ON                  Canadian Tire Center

1/28   Toronto, ON                 Scotiabank Arena

1/30   London, ON                  Budweiser Gardens

2/9     Green Bay, WI              Resch Center

2/10   Rockford, IL                  BMO Harris Bank Center

2/11   Cedar Rapids, IA          Alliant Energy PowerHouse

2/16   Rapid City, SD              Summit Arena

2/17   Mankato, MN                Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

2/18   Duluth, MN                   Amsoil Arena

2/23   Idaho Falls, ID              Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

2/24   Boise, ID                       ExtraMile Arena

2/25   Kennewick, WA            Toyota Center

2/28   Vancouver, BC             Rogers Arena

3/2     Edmonton, AB              Rogers Place

3/3     Calgary, AB                  Saddledome

3/9     Lethbridge, AB             Enmax Centre

3/10   Regina, SK                   Brandt Centre

3/11   Winnipeg, MB               Canada Life Centre

3/31   Key West, FL                Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/1     Key West, FL                Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/13   Reading, PA                 Santander Arena

4/14   Albany, NY                   MVP Arena

4/15   Bangor, ME                  Cross Insurance Center

5/4     Savannah, GA              EnMarket Arena

5/5     Jacksonville, FL            Daily’s Place Amphitheater

5/27   Morrison, CO                Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28   Morrison, CO                Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30   Lake Tahoe, NV           Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

