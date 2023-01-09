Connect with us

Walter Presents: ‘The Wall’ coming to More4 and All 4 in February

The Canadian series is one you can’t afford to miss.

Published

Walter Presents: The Wall
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing gripping new Canadian series ‘The Wall’ to More4 on 3rd February at 9pm.

In the series a murder shakes a small town where everyone becomes a suspect! It stars Isabel Richer, Alexander Landry and Maripier Morin, and was created by Patrice Sauvé.

In the middle of Quebec’s winter, detective Céline Trudeau investigates a strange murder in a small mining town where no one is safe. After fatal events the population is in turmoil and the whole city is under suspicion. Upon arriving she discovers “The Wall” – an immense structure that protects the inhabitants from the icy Arctic wind. Formerly a place of refuge, this area becomes a bloodied crime scene.

The whole city is left in turmoil and everyone’s under suspicion as the hunt for a murderer begins. Tension rises when it becomes clear that the crime is connected to the death of a child three years prior. Pain and suspicion plagues the relatives of the two victims. Céline joins forces with a young local policeman to decipher the intricate crime.

However, the investigation is complicated by their immediate chemistry and Céline’s unexpected encounter with her estranged daughter Sophie!

Over the course of the investigation, the lives of Céline, Alex, Sophie, and the residents of Fermont are completely shaken when their darkest secrets come to light.

The full boxset will be available on All 4 straight after the launch of the first episode on More4.

