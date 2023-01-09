‘You’: somebody knows Joe’s secret in the first trailer for Season 4

The first trailer is here for ‘You‘ Season 4 and it looks like the tables are turned on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley).

The trailer confirms that Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) will be back but is it just us or do you think she might not make it out of the season alive? The fact that Joe has a new obsession in England suggests that very well may be the case.

Alongside introducing the new cast of characters, the trailer also suggests that someone knows Joe’s secrets and he’s seen receiving text messages from a mysterious person who could derail his entire life.

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

The new seasons stars Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu and Eve Austin.

‘You’ Season 4 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on 9th February 2023 with Part 2 following on 9th March.