Walter Presents: ‘Dark Rivers’ preview – fine performances make this one to check out

Passau is possibly best known as the city where three rivers – the Danube, the Inn and the Ilz – meet, which is why it’s also known by the rather less catchy name of Dreiflüssestadt (“city of three rivers”). About one quarter of its population make up students at the University of Passau, one of the most highly regarded educational establishments in Germany. It is also the scenic setting for this new series from Walter Presents.

If you want to avoid all spoilers, stop reading this article now.

It features mother and daughter, Frederike and Mia Bader – or at least that’s what they’re known as today. Because, as we quickly learn, Frederike and Mia are part of a witness protection and relation programme. Their true identities were changed when former-cop, Frederike, helped convict an organised crime boss. Mia has also had a difficult past, having been convicted and jailed for drug infractions.

Credit: Walter Presents

Their peaceful existence is threatened when Frederike enters her local supermarket and witnesses a man shop-lifting. When the store’s private detective (Ferdinand Zankl) challenges him, the man tries to escape – prompting Frederike to put her martial arts and police training into action, apprehending the man and tying him up for the local constabulary to deal with. She tries to discretely disappear – not wanting any attention – but the private detective manages to identify her car registration number and tracks her down.

Meanwhile, a relative of the convicted criminal mastermind by the name of Ahmed Bahdari has been given the responsibility of finding the woman police officer responsible for the boss’s incarceration, and killing her and her daughter. He manages to locate the grandmother and, thanks to a foolish communique from her granddaughter, is soon on the trail of Frederike and Mia.

There are a few different storylines going on – including the drowning of a young man in one of the rivers, and his girlfriend – who is being threatened by a local thug. Our private eye, Ferdinand, has a hand in that storyline too, as does Frederike when she spots an argument between the girl and a local drug dealer.

Credit: Walter Presents

The opening scene involves the burial of a Roman soldier centuries ago, and for ages I was wondering about its relevance to modern-day Passau; but the link is made towards the end of the opening episode where Ferdinand finds himself in a difficult situation.

There are occasions during this show during which they push the realms of believability to quite ridiculous levels. Most crime dramas rely on the unlikely in order to ramp up the drama; but sometimes, like here, they go to absurd levels, and threaten to derail what is essentially an entertaining show.

But if you can get past that, there are some fine performances. Marie Leuenberger (Frederike) is good in the main role, and Michael Ostrowski (Ferdinand) quite excellent as the hapless, but kind-hearted detective. The cobbled streets of old Passau look fabulous on-screen, too. And I like the idea of a woman living in plain sight, who is desperate not to get herself noticed, but also can’t stand idly by when she spots injustice.

Definitely one to check out.

Walter Presents: ‘Dark Rivers’ is available as a full boxset on All 4 from Friday 13th January 2023.