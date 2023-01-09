Watch or Read as Brett Kissel announces his four-part new album ‘The Compass Project’ on Today’s Country Radio

Brett Kissel joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen to announce his four-part album series, ‘The Compass Project.’ Set to be released throughout 2023, ‘The Compass Project’ is designed to reveal more to fans than ever before about who Brett truly is. Brett also reflects on his first appearance on Today’s Country and introduces his newest single, “Never Have I Ever.”

Tune in and listen to the episode in-full anytime on-demand at apple.co/_TodaysCountry.

Brett Kissel Tells Apple Music About Releasing Four Albums in 2023 Called ‘The Compass Project’.

It’s called ‘The Compass Project’… and I came up with this name because my internal compass has guided me obviously my whole life. But I’ve really decided to dig deep into what your internal compass really is… And the reality is that I wear my heart on my sleeve all the time, so why not make an album or what turned into four albums this year, in the year of 2023, why not release all of this to explain to anybody who cares? If you do care, you’re going to get a lot of it. If you don’t care, that’s fine, just move on. But I’m releasing four albums this year that talk about the four aspects of my life, North, East, South, West, my internal compass, who am I really, and what songs really represent me.

Brett Kissel Tells Apple Music About Juggling the Feeling of Belonging in Nashville and Feeling Like an Outsider

Every day [I] feel like I belong in Nashville. Every single day there’s moments in the day where I feel like I belong here. I’m so grateful to have lived here. I lived in Nashville for 10 years before COVID, and I came back up and was able to buy the family ranch back up here in Alberta. And so I feel like I’m very much a part of the Nashville community, but then in the exact same day for some different reason, I feel very much like an outsider and how I wish I was a little bit more involved with the community or I’ve got my feet on both sides of the border, I’ve got my heart in both places, how do I really navigate it?

Brett Kissel Tells Apple Music About “Never Have I Ever”

I actually wrote this four years ago and was always waiting for the right time to release it. And I was thinking about doing it in 2020, but of course the world changed so much. And I really wanted to write songs and record songs for the time. But “Never Have I Ever” talks about the good old days and how much fun [my wife] Cece (Cecilia) and I used to have with all of our friends or her and I when we’d throw a hell of a party, just the two of us. And one thing would lead to another, and before you know it, you’ve got a bunch of memories when you’re first dating or you’re first married and you don’t have a care in the world and you got nothing to do tomorrow, so why not wait up till four in the morning playing drinking games? I mean, we’ve done it all, and that’s exactly what the song is about.