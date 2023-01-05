Connect with us

Miley Cyrus

Music

Miley Cyrus to release new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March

The album is only a couple of months away.

Published

Miley Cyrus will release new album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, her eighth studio album, on 10th March 2023.

The album was announced today with a powerful trailer that reflects the visual world that she has built around this very personal body of work. The cover artwork was photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed by Miley without visual effects.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes the album as her love letter to L.A.

The album will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers.  Fans can pre-order multiple configurations now including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also pre-save the album on streaming services.

The first single from ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ will be ‘Flowers’, which was recently announced. It will arrive on Friday 13th January 2023.

Take a look at the cover of ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ below:

Miley Cyrus
Credit: Brianna Capozzi / RCA

