‘Evil Dead Rise’: see if you can make it through the trailer without covering your eyes

The official trailer and poster for New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures’ ‘Evil Dead Rise’ have been released by Studiocanal.

The terrifying trailer gives an extensive look at what’s to come from the latest instalment in the long-running franchise and it looks seriously freaky.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (‘The Hole in the Ground’) ‘Evil Dead Rise’ stars Lily Sullivan (‘I Met a Girl’, ‘Barkskins’), Alyssa Sutherland (‘The Mist’, ‘Vikings’), Morgan Davies (‘Strom Boy’, ‘The End’), Gabrielle Echols (‘Reminiscence’) and introducing Nell Fisher (‘Northspur’).

Credit: Studiocanal

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ is produced by Rob Tapert (‘Ash vs Evil Dead’, ‘Don’t Breathe’) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend and “Ash” himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ is set to be released in UK cinemas on 21 April 2023.