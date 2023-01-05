‘Hunters’: trailer debuts for second and final season

Amazon Studios has released the full-length trailer for the second and final season of ‘Hunters’.

Premiering on 13th January 2023 on Prime Video, the series sees Al Pacino returning alongside Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast for the final season.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

In celebration of the farewell season, ‘Hunters’ also released an official six-episode companion podcast series, ‘Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance’, on 13th December.

The second instalment of three episodes is also out now. The new podcast profiles the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust. From Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions, and Story Mill Media, the podcast is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be hosted by series creator David Weil.