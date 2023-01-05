Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hunters season 2

TV

‘Hunters’: trailer debuts for second and final season

Al Pacino and crew are back for one last outing.

Published

Amazon Studios has released the full-length trailer for the second and final season of ‘Hunters’.

Premiering on 13th January 2023 on Prime Video, the series sees Al Pacino returning alongside Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the cast for the final season.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who’s hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

In celebration of the farewell season, ‘Hunters’ also released an official six-episode companion podcast series, ‘Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance’, on 13th December

The second instalment of three episodes is also out now. The new podcast profiles the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust. From Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions, and Story Mill Media, the podcast is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be hosted by series creator David Weil.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert - Holding Out for a Hero Adam Lambert - Holding Out for a Hero

Music

Listen: Adam Lambert debuts his version of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For a Hero’

Take a listen to the glam rock take on the iconic song.

6 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 announced

Including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

4 days ago
Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West

Games & Tech

EF Games’ Carl Jones picks his top 10 games of 2022

Have your favourite games of 2022 made the list?

3 days ago
Chase Rice Chase Rice

EF Country

4 Country music albums we’ve heard that will blow you away in 2023

2023 is starting strong for terrific Country music albums coming your way.

2 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you