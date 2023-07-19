Win ‘Evil Dead Rise’ merch pack including the film on 4K UHD Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL UK is delighted to announce that ‘Evil Dead Rise’, the latest instalment in the iconic horror franchise, is available to buy now.

Written and directed by Lee Cronin (‘The Hole in the Ground’) ‘Evil Dead Rise’ stars Lily Sullivan (‘I Met a Girl’, ‘Barkskins’), Alyssa Sutherland (‘The Mist’, ‘Vikings’), Morgan Davies (‘Strom Boy’, ‘The End’), Gabrielle Echols (‘Reminiscence’) and introducing Nell Fisher (‘Northspur’). ‘Evil Dead Rise’ had huge theatrical box office success in both the UK & Ireland, earning over five million GBP from cinemagoers.

Credit: Studiocanal UK

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ is produced by Rob Tapert (‘Ash vs Evil Dead’, ‘Don’t Breathe’) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend and “Ash” himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.

Cronin is joined behind the camera by Director of Photography Dave Garbett (‘Z for Zachariah’, ‘Underworld: Rise of the Lycans’), Production Designer Nick Bassett (‘Guns Akimbo’, ‘Sweet Tooth’), Editor Bryan Shaw (‘Ash vs Evil Dead’, ‘Spartacus’) and Costume Designer Sarah Voon (‘Chasing Great’, ‘Inside’), with a score by Stephen McKeon (‘The Hole in the Ground’, ‘Primeval’).

‘Evil Dead Rise’ is available now on digital download, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, including a limited special edition SteelBook.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 merch pack to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 25th July 2023.

Terms & Conditions