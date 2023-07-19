Win ‘Evil Dead Rise’ merch pack including the film on 4K UHD Blu-ray

STUDIOCANAL UK is delighted to announce that ‘Evil Dead Rise’, the latest instalment in the iconic horror franchise, is available to buy now.
Written and directed by Lee Cronin (‘The Hole in the Ground’) ‘Evil Dead Rise’ stars Lily Sullivan (‘I Met a Girl’, ‘Barkskins’), Alyssa Sutherland (‘The Mist’, ‘Vikings’), Morgan Davies (‘Strom Boy’, ‘The End’), Gabrielle Echols (‘Reminiscence’) and introducing Nell Fisher (‘Northspur’). ‘Evil Dead Rise’ had huge theatrical box office success in both the UK & Ireland, earning over five million GBP from cinemagoers.
Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ is produced by Rob Tapert (‘Ash vs Evil Dead’, ‘Don’t Breathe’) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend and “Ash” himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri.
Cronin is joined behind the camera by Director of Photography Dave Garbett (‘Z for Zachariah’, ‘Underworld: Rise of the Lycans’), Production Designer Nick Bassett (‘Guns Akimbo’, ‘Sweet Tooth’), Editor Bryan Shaw (‘Ash vs Evil Dead’, ‘Spartacus’) and Costume Designer Sarah Voon (‘Chasing Great’, ‘Inside’), with a score by Stephen McKeon (‘The Hole in the Ground’, ‘Primeval’).
‘Evil Dead Rise’ is available now on digital download, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, including a limited special edition SteelBook.
To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 merch pack to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 25th July 2023.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.