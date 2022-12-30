Connect with us

Adam Lambert - Holding Out for a Hero

Music

Listen: Adam Lambert debuts his version of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For a Hero’

Take a listen to the glam rock take on the iconic song.

Published

Adam Lambert is treating fans to a new single as 2022 comes to a close.

The singer has debuted his version of ‘Holding Out for a Hero’, which was originally a hit for Bonnie Tyler in the 80s. Produced by Andrew Wells, the song is given a glam-rock makeover with Lambert putting his own stamp on it.

‘Holding Out for a Hero’ is the latest song to be unveiled from Lambert’s upcoming album ‘High Drama‘, released 24th February 2023. The collection is his first since signing a record deal with Warner Music.

Tomorrow, Lambert will perform ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ for the first time as part The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash, which will air on ITV and ITVX.

‘High Drama’ is a collection of covers that shows Lambert putting his unique twist on familiar songs. Fans have already heard Lambert’s versions of Noel Coward’s ‘Mad About The Boy’ and Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.

The album is executive produced by Lambert alongside production from Tommy English, Andrew Wells, George Moore and Mark Crew.

‘High Drama’ is available to pre-order now from Amazon.

