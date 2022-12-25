Alexandra Mardell wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Christmas Special

Alexandra Mardell and her partner Kai Widdrington have been crowned the winners of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Christmas Special.

The couple wowed the judges with their Quickstep to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes.

Alexandra said: “I am so shocked, I cannot thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you [Kai] as well, I can’t believe it.”

During the show Mardell and Widdrington competed against Larry Lamb and Nadiya Bychkova, Rosie Ramsey and Neil Jones, George Webster and Amy Dowden, Ricky Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk, and Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the special with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas all on hand to offer their critiques.

The Christmas special started with a sensational group routine to a festive medley of ‘Let It Snow’, ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ and ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, featuring the celebrities and their professional partners. Each couple then took to the dance floor to perform their individual seasonal routines.

Music came from former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli who sang his version of The Communcards’ ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’ accompanied by professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer and Lauren Oakley.

To close the show in true Strictly style, the couples and judges all graced the ballroom once more for a Christmas cracker of a performance to ‘All You Need is Love’ by The Beatles.