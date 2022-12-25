Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Alexandra Mardell wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Christmas Special

The actor wins with her partner Kai Widdrington.

Published

Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Alexandra Mardell and her partner Kai Widdrington have been crowned the winners of this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Christmas Special.

The couple wowed the judges with their Quickstep to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes.

Alexandra said: “I am so shocked, I cannot thank you enough. I’m so happy about that, I did that for you [Kai] as well, I can’t believe it.”

During the show Mardell and Widdrington competed against Larry Lamb and Nadiya Bychkova, Rosie Ramsey and Neil Jones, George Webster and Amy Dowden, Ricky Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk, and Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the special with judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas all on hand to offer their critiques.

The Christmas special started with a sensational group routine to a festive medley of ‘Let It Snow’, ‘The Nutcracker Suite’ and ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, featuring the celebrities and their professional partners. Each couple then took to the dance floor to perform their individual seasonal routines.

Music came from former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Bruno Tonioli who sang his version of The Communcards’ ‘Don’t Leave Me This Way’ accompanied by professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Cameron Lombard, Nikita Kuzmin, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer and Lauren Oakley.

To close the show in true Strictly style, the couples and judges all graced the ballroom once more for a Christmas cracker of a performance to ‘All You Need is Love’ by The Beatles.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Top 10 Songs 2022 Top 10 Songs 2022

EF Country

The EF Country Top 10 songs of the year for 2022

Which songs made our end of year Top 10 and which made the longest 40 on the Spotify playlist?

6 days ago
Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy

Competitions

Win ‘Tad The Lost Explorer and The Curse Of The Mummy’ on DVD

Join Tad and his gang on their latest exhilarating adventure at home!

5 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Live Tour unveils its full celeb and pro line-up

Find out who is going on the tour.

3 days ago
Charles Kelley Charles Kelley

EF Country

Charles Kelley of Lady A releases his deeply personal new song ‘As Far As You Could’

Kelley's goodbye letter to alcohol in song form.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you