“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” debuts new poster featuring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault

A new poster has been released for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

Fans can feast their eyes on Mike (Channing Tatum) in an embrace with new character Tatum (Salma Hayek Pinault).

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed and Vicki Pepperdine.

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own.

With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he – and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape – be able to pull it off?

Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Warner Bros.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be released in the UK on 10th February 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.