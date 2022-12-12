Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!

Film

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’: watch the new trailer

The best-selling self-help book has been turned into a documentary.

Published

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’, based on the global bestselling self-help book, has released a new trailer and poster.

The documentary is designed to help us become less awful people. The author himself, Mark Manson, cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-#@%! philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives.

With over 15 million copies sold, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck!’ struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-bullshit, life-changing advice comes to the screen. Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ shows us that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

Whether you couldn’t be #@%!’ed to read the book, or you want a helpful refresher, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ reveals a counterintuitive approach to living a good life, designed to make us laugh, think, and grow.

Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humour, this movie is a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk to remind us that there are only so many things we can give a #@%! about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter.

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ is released on digital platforms from 9th January 2023.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 12 semi-final songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this weekend.

5 days ago
Jack and the Beanstalk Jack and the Beanstalk

Arts

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ panto at the Churchill Theatre Bromley review

Strictly's Anton Du Beke headlines a hilarious festive production.

5 days ago
Emily on DVD Emily on DVD

Competitions

Win a copy of ‘Emily on DVD

We have three copies to give away.

6 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge talks all about being Mr Christmas, duets with Kelly Clarkson & his holiday shows

It's that time of year again, folks. Time for Mr Christmas!

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you