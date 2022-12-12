‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’: watch the new trailer

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’, based on the global bestselling self-help book, has released a new trailer and poster.

The documentary is designed to help us become less awful people. The author himself, Mark Manson, cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-#@%! philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing, honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives.

With over 15 million copies sold, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck!’ struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-bullshit, life-changing advice comes to the screen. Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ shows us that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons.

Credit: Universal Pictures UK

Whether you couldn’t be #@%!’ed to read the book, or you want a helpful refresher, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ reveals a counterintuitive approach to living a good life, designed to make us laugh, think, and grow.

Filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humour, this movie is a much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk to remind us that there are only so many things we can give a #@%! about, so we need to figure out which ones really matter.

‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ is released on digital platforms from 9th January 2023.