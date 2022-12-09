Landon Parker – ‘Hits Home’ review

Landon Parker releases his debut project ‘Hits Home’ today. (Friday, December 12) Arriving on Bad Ass Records, the six-song debut features a mix of classic and cutting-edge Country sounds, all co-written by Parker and produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Blake Chancey (The Chicks’ Wide Open Spaces, Fly).

Smoke-and-honey vocals tell stories filled with rowdy fun, quiet toughness and life-changing love, as ‘Hits Home’ pairs three previously released tracks with three fresh cuts. They include the heart-pounding lead single ‘Beer By Beer’ which turns slow-burning passion into a stadium-sized sing along with Parker’s signature, high-energy honky-tonk style. Listen carefully and you can hear some classic Blake Shelton vibes in this song which should go on to be a live anthem. The title track, ‘Hits Home’ begins with some searing guitars before settling into a traditional Country tale referencing ‘three chords and the truth’, water towers and sweet tea.

Elsewhere, ‘Godsend’ channels more classic Country with guitars and fiddles and a whole lotta love whilst ‘Good Beer Drinkin’ hooks you in from the start with it’s chugging guitars and driving drum beat. It has the catchiest chorus on the album and we’d suggest starting here for those Landon-curious Country fans who are dipping their toe into his music for the first time. ‘Up For Anything’ rounds out proceedings with some interesting rhythms that underpin a traditional love song that explodes in its anthemic chorus.

A lifelong Country lover who paid his honky-tonk dues with hundreds of shows on Nashville’s vibrant Lower Broadway and beyond, Parker is signed to EM.Co – the management firm behind superstar Tim McGraw – and McGraw’s publishing company, Free Dive, in partnership with TriScore Music. ‘Hits Home’ is a vibrant, uplifting project with bags of Country goodness that should delight fans of artists like Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw. There’s Lower Broadway meets rural Tennessee vibe to the whole project that is both refreshingly simple and yet knowingly classic at the same time.

Credit: Jason Myers

Tracklist: 1. Beer by Beer 2. Hits Home 3. Caught Me at a Good Time 4. Godsend 5. Good Beer Drinkin 6. Up for Anything Record Label: Bad Ass Records Release Date: December 12th Buy ‘Hits Home’ now