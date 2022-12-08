Connect with us

Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell, Demi Marriner & Jess Thristan take their ‘Girls Night In’ tour out on the road

Four of the UK’s finest artists are heading out on tour together in February.

Published

Girls Night In
Credit: Zimagined PR
They’re not only some of the finest singer-songwriters in the UK, but they’re also the best of friends. Today Kezia Gill, Jade Helliwell, Jess Thristan and Demi Marriner announce that they’ll be hitting the road together in February 2023 for a four date intimate writers round tour! 

When asked what fans can expect from the tour, Demi said, “The crowd can plan for a lot of laughter, some crazy stories (I’m looking at you, Jade!), some stellar songs and JUST MAYBE some co-writes we’ve been keeping under wraps”

Kezia Gill, meanwhile, fresh from the announcement of her involvement in next year’s C2C festival, said, “My perfect night in is a glass of wine with the girls, hair brushes at the ready and Shania on repeat!! This tour is literally gonna be me living my best life!”

The girls will be performing in London (19th Feb), Birmingham (20th Feb), Glasgow (21st Feb) and and Manchester (22nd Feb).

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 9th December at Ticketweb using the links below 

London – https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/girls-night-in-the-camden-club-tickets/12740975
Birmingham – https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/girls-night-in-hare-hounds-tickets/12740955
Glasgow – https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/girls-night-in-the-ferry-tickets/12740985
Manchester – https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/girls-night-in-gullivers-tickets/12741085
Girls Night In tour
Credit: Zimagined PR

