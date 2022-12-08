Ashley Cooke drops new song ‘it’s been a year’ & looks forward to going international in 2023

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke closes out her breakthrough year with a surprise drop of “it’s been a year,” out everywhere now. Arriving just before year’s end, “it’s been a year” serves as a sentimental rewind on her unprecedented 2022.

Out now, the wistful ballad penned by Cooke, Brett Tyler, and Will Weatherly reflects on the dedication Cooke has put towards her craft – leading to a whole new level of success – with the consequence of time flashing before her eyes. “It’s been three hundred sixty-five of record lows and record highs / Loving and losing, fun and confusing, praying and shifting gears / For the minute you got, it’s probably a lot, more than you wanna hear / So all I’ll say is, ‘it’s been a year,’” Cooke confesses.

“This year has been nothing short of a whirlwind. I inked my first deals, played bucket list stages, went on four major tours and a country-wide radio tour, met thousands of new people and even a few of my heroes, fell in and out of love and spent more nights sleeping on a van bench than in my bed,” shares Cooke. “It held some good, some bad, and some of the greatest moments of my life so far – and I wouldn’t trade a single minute of the last 365 days. Thank you all for being on this journey with me and cheers to many more.”

As her packed touring schedule comes to a close for the year, Cooke gears up to visit her UK fans for the first time to play the Spotlight Stage at the C2C:Country to Country music festival in London (March 10th) and Glasgow (March 11th). For tickets and additional information, visit: https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/.

Cooke will join duet partner Brett Young for his Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1 trek for 16 dates across the USA also.