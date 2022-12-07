‘You’ season 4 unveils a heap of first-look images

As we draw closer to the premiere of ‘You‘ season 4 on Netflix, the teasers are coming thick-and-fast.

Following the recent key art unveiling, Netflix has released a host of new images from the upcoming season. What do they reveal? Well, in all honestly not a lot but it does look like Joe (Penn Badgley) may now be a teacher in England and we get to see the host of supporting characters too.

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

Alongside Badgley, ‘You’ season 4 stars Charlotte Ritchie, Adam James, Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh-Hickman, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Stephen Hagan, Aidan Cheng, Ben Wiggins, Lukas Gage and Ozioma Whenu.

Take a look at the new images in our gallery below:

Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Part 1 of season 4 of ‘You’ will launch 9th February 2023 on Netflix with Part 2 launching 9th March 2023.