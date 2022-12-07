Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘You’ season 4 unveils a heap of first-look images

What can we learn from the new images?

Published

'You' season 4
Credit: Netflix

As we draw closer to the premiere of ‘You‘ season 4 on Netflix, the teasers are coming thick-and-fast.

Following the recent key art unveiling, Netflix has released a host of new images from the upcoming season. What do they reveal? Well, in all honestly not a lot but it does look like Joe (Penn Badgley) may now be a teacher in England and we get to see the host of supporting characters too.

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

Alongside Badgley, ‘You’ season 4 stars Charlotte Ritchie, Adam James, Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh-Hickman, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Stephen Hagan, Aidan Cheng, Ben Wiggins, Lukas Gage and Ozioma Whenu.

Take a look at the new images in our gallery below:

Credit: Netflix

Part 1 of season 4 of ‘You’ will launch 9th February 2023 on Netflix with Part 2 launching 9th March 2023.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen

EF Country

Morgan Wallen is dropping 3 new songs as he announces an international tour

4 Countries, 2 Continents, 17 Stadiums; Plus Arenas, Amphitheaters & Festivals

6 days ago
Olly Murs Olly Murs

Music

Olly Murs – ‘Marry Me’ review

The pop star is back doing what he does best.

5 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 announced

Including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

5 days ago
Highways festival Highways festival

EF Country

Kip Moore headlines the inaugural ‘Highways’ festival in London with Morgan Wade & Jackson Dean

Wow! What a line up for the first Highways festival next year in London.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you