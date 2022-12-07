‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 12 semi-final songs and dances revealed

The finish line is in sight on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 but the remaining 5 couples need to get through the semi-final this weekend to secure their place in the final.

Last weekend saw actress and singer Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima miss out on a place in the semi-final, when they lost the dance-off to actress Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

The talk of Musicals Week though was presenter Helen Skelton’s fierce ‘Cabaret’ themed performance with her partner Gorka Marquez. Has that put Helen in line for the Glitterball trophy?

This weekend the five remaining couples will be performing two routines over the course of the live show.

Ahead of this weekend’s semi-final, the songs and dances have been revealed. Find out what all the couples will be doing…

Fleur & Vito: Charleston to ‘Tu Vuo’ Fa L’Americano’ by Fiorello and Paso Doble to ‘The Time Is Now’ by Moloko

Helen & Gorka: Argentine Tango to 'Here Comes The Rain Again' by Eurythmics and Waltz to 'Only One Road' by Céline Dion

Molly & Carlos: Paso Doble to 'Survivor' by 2WEI ft Edda Hayes and American Smooth to 'Easy On Me' by Adele

Hamza & Jowita: Charleston to 'Pencil Full Of Lead' by Paolo Nutini and Waltz to 'What The World Needs Now' by Burt Bacharach

Will & Nancy: Couple's Choice to 'Know How / Fools Gold / Step On Young MC / The Stone Roses' / Happy Mondays and Paso Doble to 'Uccen – DWTS Remix' by Taalbi Brothers, DWTS

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 continues with the semi-final on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.