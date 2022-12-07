‘Treason’: trailer launches for Charlie Cox’s Netflix limited series

The trailer has launched for Charlie Cox’s upcoming five-part Netflix limited series ‘Treason’.

Arriving on Netflix on 26th December, perfect for post-Christmas binging, the series is from creator and writer Matt Charman.

Alongside Cox, the cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, Ciarán Hinds and Tracy Ifeachor.

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

‘Treason’ is directed by Louise Hooper and Sarah O’Gorman. It is executive produced by Matt Charman, Foz Allan and Valery Ryan.