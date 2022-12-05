C2C festival in the UK adds Morgan Evans to the bill & lots of new artists to the other stages

With a few months to go until the 10-year celebration; Country to Country is pleased to announce the second wave of incredible artists appearing next year’s festival.



Australian singer/songwriter Morgan Evans will be joining the world class line up of the 2023 Festival. The announcement follows an extraordinary few years for the Australian born country music superstar. This year Morgan released single ‘Over For You’, his most vulnerable song to date, following latest EP ‘The Country And The Coast Side A’, which builds from the foundation Evans created with his debut album ‘Things That We Drink To’. The album arrived straight in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and cemented his status as a global country force, singer / songwriter, and entertainer.





Also confirmed are the powerhouse artists for CMA Presents Introducing Nashville – which introduces for the first time Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack and Alana Springsteen to UK fans. Introducing Nashville provides a platform for new artists to reach international audiences. In a Nashville-style songwriters round the artists will take the C2C stage together in an acoustic line-up to share the stories behind their songs.



Finally, the taste-making Spotlight Stage returns to both London and Glasgow. Situated in the main arena, the Spotlight Stage hosts performances in between main stage sets, showcasing even more incredible talent. In 2023, fans will see intimate performances from Amanda Shires, Ashley Cooke, Corey Kent, Drake Milligan, Elvie Shane, Kameron Marlowe, MacKenzie Porter, Madeline Edwards and Sam Williams. Homegrown star Kezia Gill will make a special appearance on the Glasgow Spotlight Stage only. Check out the full line up details below*.

Credit: C2C / SJM





Country to Country; Europe’s biggest country music festival has become a staple in the UK festival calendar and has brought country music to the UK and Ireland masses, with tens of thousands of fans attending each year. The festival continuously hosts the best in country music and entertainment, bringing over the world’s best country stars as well as emerging talent from Nashville, UK and Europe. C2C London ticket holders will have access to daytime live performances and other live events. Watch out for news to come over the next few months for programming of the Festival Stages, BBC Radio 2 Stage, Cinema Screenings, The Bluebird Café, and C2C Sessions.

ARENA LINE UP:

Fri 10 – London / Sat 11 – Glasgow / Sun 12 – Dublin

Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, Introducing Nashville – Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack & Alana Springsteen

Spotlight Stage London & Glasgow Only – Ashley Cooke, Mackenzie Porter, Corey Kent (London Only)

Breland Performing A Special Opening Set In London



Fri 10 – Dublin / Sat 11 – London / Sun 12 – Glasgow

Lady A, Midland, Morgan Evans, Matt Stell

Spotlight Stage London & Glasgow Only – Drake Milligan, Sam Williams, Elvie Shane (London Only)



Fri 10 – Glasgow / Sat 11 – Dublin / Sun 12 – London

Zac Brown Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell

Spotlight Stage London & Glasgow Only – Amanda Shires (London only), Kameron Marlowe, Madeline Edwards (London Only), Kezia Gill (Glasgow Only)



C2C 2023 take place at The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin and The OVO Hydro, Glasgow from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 March 2023.



Tickets are on sale now via: