Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

C2C festival

C2C

Get to know your C2C festival Spotlight Stage and Introducing Nashville artists

A handy guide and Spotify playlist for you.

Published

With the announcement from the C2C festival yesterday of Morgan Evans taking the last remaining main stage slot and the roster of Spotlight Stage and Introducing Nashville artists announced too, the whole thing just got a step closer to reality.

We thought you would like to get to know some of the more unfamiliar names playing in the O2 arena although if you are a regular visitor to this site you will know that we have been a champion of many of the artists for a while now.

First up – how about a playlist involving two songs from each of the artists announced? Enjoy.

Many of the artists playing on the Spotlight Stage or on the Introducing Nashville bill have been featured, reviewed and interviewed by us over the past few years so click on the links in the following list to find out more about them.

Caylee HammackTyler BradenAlana SpringsteenAshley CookeMacKenzie PorterCorey KentSam WilliamsElvie ShaneDrake MilliganAmanda ShiresKameron MarloweMadeline EdwardsKezia Gill

So, you can see what a wealth and breadth of talent is coming your way next March! We hope we’ve been able to help you find a couple of artists that you are really excited about seeing aside from the big, main stage acts.

Tickets are available now

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Hamza and Jowita Hamza and Jowita

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

6 days ago
Twinnie Twinnie

Uncategorized

Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Video premiere of Twinnie's fiery & fierce new Christmas song.

6 days ago
Morgan Wallen Morgan Wallen

EF Country

Morgan Wallen is dropping 3 new songs as he announces an international tour

4 Countries, 2 Continents, 17 Stadiums; Plus Arenas, Amphitheaters & Festivals

5 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 announced

Including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you