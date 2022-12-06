Get to know your C2C festival Spotlight Stage and Introducing Nashville artists

With the announcement from the C2C festival yesterday of Morgan Evans taking the last remaining main stage slot and the roster of Spotlight Stage and Introducing Nashville artists announced too, the whole thing just got a step closer to reality.

We thought you would like to get to know some of the more unfamiliar names playing in the O2 arena although if you are a regular visitor to this site you will know that we have been a champion of many of the artists for a while now.

First up – how about a playlist involving two songs from each of the artists announced? Enjoy.

Many of the artists playing on the Spotlight Stage or on the Introducing Nashville bill have been featured, reviewed and interviewed by us over the past few years so click on the links in the following list to find out more about them.

Caylee Hammack – Tyler Braden – Alana Springsteen – Ashley Cooke – MacKenzie Porter – Corey Kent – Sam Williams – Elvie Shane – Drake Milligan – Amanda Shires – Kameron Marlowe – Madeline Edwards – Kezia Gill

So, you can see what a wealth and breadth of talent is coming your way next March! We hope we’ve been able to help you find a couple of artists that you are really excited about seeing aside from the big, main stage acts.

Tickets are available now