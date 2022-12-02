Connect with us

Nolly

TV

‘Nolly’: first look at Helena Bonham Carter in clip from upcoming ITV drama

The series launches on ITVX next year.

Published

The first clip has been released from ‘Nolly’, the upcoming 3-part drama starring Helena Bonham Carter.

Written by Russell T. Davies, the series tells the story of Noele Gordon, the soap opera legend who is best-known for ‘Crossroads’. In the clip Noele is announcing to the waiting media that she has been sacked from her beloved ‘Crossroads’.

Noele (or Nolly to her friends) was a legend in her own lifetime. As flame-haired widow Meg Richardson in the long-running soap opera Crossroads, she was one of the most famous people in Britain. Then in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the peak of Nolly’s fame, she was axed without ceremony, without warning and with no explanation.

Nolly brings the true Noele Gordon once more into the spotlight. The Queen of the Midlands, a star who could be tough, haughty and imperious, grandly sweeping into rehearsals from her Rolls Royce, but also a hard-working actress who was fiercely loyal and loved by cast and crew alike. The series is a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears. And it is a love letter to a legend of television, and to the madcap soap she starred in.

Outrageously fun and wildly entertaining, Nolly is a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon.

‘Nolly’ will launch on ITVX in February next year.

