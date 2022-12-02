Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is the fifth celeb confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is the fifth celebrity confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Nicola is best-known for being one fifth of Girls Aloud, who were formed 20 years ago this Christmas. The band achieved a record breaking 20 consecutive Top 10 singles and won a Brit Award for their number one single ‘The Promise’.

In 2011 Nicola co-wrote and released her debut solo album ”Cinderella’s Eyes. She is also an actress and prior to Covid striking made her Westend debut in ‘City of Angels’.

Nicola presented a critically acclaimed BBC Three documentary ‘Nicola Roberts: The Truth About Tanning’ and successfully advocated for a ban on underage usage of tanning beds. In 2020 she was crowned the winner of the first series of ITV’s ‘The Masked Singer UK’.

Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of ‘Strictly’, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed. They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

Nicola will be paired with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.