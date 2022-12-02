Connect with us

George Webster is the final celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

The CBeebies presenter completes the line-up.

George Webster
CBeebies presenter George Webster is the sixth and final celebrity confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Hailing from Leeds, 22 year old George who recently won a BAFTA made history when he became the first presenter on CBeebies with Down Syndrome. He is also an actor on stage and screen, appearing in productions in France and the UK, as well as in a cameo role in ‘The Railway Children Return’, a sequel to the classic story.

He will soon be seen in ‘Something Special’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘World on Fire’. George was included in the top 20 in the Radio Times 100 list for creating change in entertainment; and is in the Shaw Trust disability 100 power list. 

He is a public speaker, park runner and ambassador for the disability charity Mencap and also Yorkshire Dance.

George said: I love ‘Strictly’ and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special!  To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer. I’m looking forward to being “Strictlyfied”. Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the ‘Strictly’ dancefloor.”

He will be paired with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

George completes the line-up, which includes Rosie Ramsey, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Alexandra Mardell, Larry Lamb and Nicola Roberts.

Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer Christmas Day.

