Ellie Taylor becomes ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Ellie Taylor has become the ninth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The comedian and actress and her professional partner Johannes Radebe found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard last night, scoring 25 points out of a possible 40 for their Jive to ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ by Van Morrison. When the judges’ scores were combined with the viewers’ vote, sadly Ellie and Johannes landed in the dreaded dance-off. They faced Fleur East and Vito Coppola, who received 35 points out of 40 for their Rumba to Sugababes’ ‘Too Lost In You’.

After both couples performed their routines again, presenter Tess Daly asked the four judges which pair they would like to save. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Fleur and Vito, meaning that unfortunately Ellie and Johannes were sent home. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have voted to save Fleur and Vito.

When Tess asked her about her experience on Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie said: “It’s been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, but it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully. Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright! It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

Tess also asked Ellie about her relationship with her professional partner Johannes. She said: “We’ve had so much fun. And to borrow an Anton-ism, let me tell you about you Johannes Radebe. You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are. You see people and you saw me, at every point. I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said “embrace your weird Ellie”. You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement. It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and it’s music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”

When asked by Tess if he had any words for his partner, Johannes said: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing. Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird! Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a colourful routine from Strictly’s professional dancers to Lizzo’s ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’, and Tom Grennan appeared in the studio to perform his hit single with Joel Corry, ‘Lionheart’.

Ellie and Johannes will be joining Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday 28th November at 6.30 PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining six couples will return to the dancefloor on Friday (yes really, that’s not a typo) due to the BBC’s coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s the quarter finals, and it’s also Musicals Week, so make sure you don’t miss it!

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Friday 2nd December at 8.00 PM with the Results Show on Saturday 3rd December at 5.40 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.