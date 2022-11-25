Connect with us

Duncan Laurence

Music

Listen: Duncan Laurence drops new single 'I Want It All'

The new single is out right now.,

Published

Duncan Laurence has released the romantic ode to true love ‘I Want It All’, which is available via Capitol Records to stream and download.

Laurence wrote the track with his fiancé, songwriter Jordan Garfield, and producers Leroy Clampitt (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and Paul Phamous (Frank Ocean, Nick Jonas).

“In finding love, I’ve always wanted someone who would stick around after the honeymoon phase. Someone who would love me for the good and bad, the highs and lows,” explains Duncan Laurence. “I’d grown tired of people that wanted a relationship, but right when things get a little tricky, they’re out. True love is not a fairytale thing, it’s something you work and fight for, every day. That to me is what ‘I Want It All’ is about.”

‘I Want It All’ is the follow-up to ‘Electric Life’, the first single from Laurence’s forthcoming album, which will be released in early 2023.

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with ‘Arcade’, which has since amassed over 10 billion combined global streams.

