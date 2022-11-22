Go ‘On the Road’ with Jon Pardi in Boston in a Special CMT show: Watch Here

CMT have released their latest episode of “On The Road,” spotlighting CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Jon Pardi. Pardi is giving viewers a behind the scenes look of his ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour in Boston which features openers Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

The episode showcases a tour prank on Whitters in honor of her last show, Pardi gifting Whitters and Wilson with a special end-of-tour gift. Pardi and his wife, Summer, also banter about pregnancy “what not to do’s” over a bowl of clam chowder. The ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ singer also treats fans with a peek into his show day rituals – including bringing adoptable puppies to the venue for a pre-show hang with his crew to build morale. You can watch the special below: