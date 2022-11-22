Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Go ‘On the Road’ with Jon Pardi in Boston in a Special CMT show: Watch Here

Go behind the scenes of Pardi’s tour on show day right here.

Published

Jon Pardi
Credit: Rich Fury, Getty Images

CMT have released their latest episode of “On The Road,” spotlighting CMA and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Jon Pardi. Pardi is giving viewers a behind the scenes look of his ‘Ain’t Always the Cowboy’ tour in Boston which features openers Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

The episode showcases a tour prank on Whitters in honor of her last show, Pardi gifting Whitters and Wilson with a special end-of-tour gift. Pardi and his wife, Summer, also banter about pregnancy “what not to do’s” over a bowl of clam chowder. The ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ singer also treats fans with a peek into his show day rituals – including bringing adoptable puppies to the venue for a pre-show hang with his crew to build morale. You can watch the special below:

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

7 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

7 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Puss In Boots Comes To Adopt Me

Your chance to grab a free pet and accessories.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you