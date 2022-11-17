Interview: Sam Fischer discusses the meaning behind new song ‘Carry It Well’

Australian born singer-songwriter Sam Fischer had a break out moment with his song ‘This City’ in 2019 and since then the song has amassed more than 500 million streams.

Following that song’s success Fischer teamed up with Demi Lovato on the hit ‘What Other People Say’ and released his 2020 EP ‘Homework’. Fischer recently released new single ‘Carry It Well’, a song that packs an important message.

I caught up with Sam to discuss the meaning behind the track, find out what his plans for new music are, and to talk about his plans for 2023…

You just released new track ‘Carry It Well’. What’s the story behind the song?

‘Carry It Well’ comes from a lifetime of saying ‘I’m good’ or ‘I’m fine’ when I’m not and finally finding the words to express that very human experience in song form. The real time story the day I wrote ‘Carry It Well’ with my co-writer/producer Ryan Marrone, is that his dad had been battling Alzheimer’s for a few years and it had recently progressed significantly. Ryan was having to wake up every day and be a father to his own kids and show up in his life all while carrying this immense pain and grief and fear that comes with watching a loved one go through that.

Mental health is a topic that’s slowly starting to get more attention but people still don’t realize just how many people struggle. Why do you think it’s something that we’re so reluctant to talk openly about as a society?

If mental health was something we could tangibly point out like a cut or a scar there would be no stigma around it at all and we’d be talking about it constantly, but unfortunately, it’s still an unseen giant that looms large and remains hard to diagnose. I think the answer to your question really is just, fear. Fear of what someone might think if you put it out there that you’re not ok because for some reason throughout time admitting there was something wrong was a sign of weakness, which is so dumb because being honest with yourself is the bravest, strongest thing anyone can do for themselves. It’s really encouraging to see the emphasis on mental health being pushed to the forefront of public conversation and normalized, especially in the music industry and increasingly from men. Growing up today and seeing your idols talking about mental health is amazing, still a way to go but progress is happening.

The song has really resonated with TikTok users. What’s the experience been like and how important is TikTok to get your music heard?

TikTok is a beast. Right now, it’s industry standard to tease your music for a while before it’s out and on one hand it totally strips the excitement of a release because it’s all heard before it’s out but on the other it’s leveled the playing field and more artists are getting a shot than ever before. I’ve been lucky to benefit from the power of TikTok and it’s definitely been a humbling experience seeing so many covers and uses of Carry It Well before it was even out. Right now me and TikTok are having fun together and I hope it stays that way!

What are your plans for new music beyond this release?

Exactly that. New music. So much of it. I have an entire project ready for release and I’m excited to get those songs out, hopefully one more before the end of the year and then tour and subsequent Sam Fischer world domination. I’m ready for the world to be so deeply sick of seeing and hearing from me, I crave that.

Give us a little insight into your creative process. How does a song begin for you?

I truly don’t have a plug and play process for creating, I wish I did, it would make life a lot easier! For me sometimes I’ll have a specific concept and title and knowledge of how the story of the song starts, what the payoff is in the chorus and where the resolve is, if any and sometimes I won’t have anything and inspiration will come from the conversation we have before starting to write in a session. It can come from anywhere at any time. There’s no one “right” way to write a song.

When can your fans see you performing live next?

Towards the end of the year I’m really focusing on promoting ‘Carry It Well’ and maybe getting more music out before next year but I’m super stoked to be playing my first Australian festival at the end of December for Tones And I’s Music In The Park. Other than that, 2023 is going to be a big touring year for me, I can’t wait.

How do you intend to spend the holiday season this year?

I’m going home! For the first time in 3 years I get to spend the holidays in Sydney. There’s absolutely nothing like a hot Aussie summer Christmas.

What are your plans looking like for 2023?

I’m just trying to be happy honestly. I’m hoping 2023 will be full of releases, shows, tours, opportunities to see as many of you as possible to make up for lost time but also, continuing therapy, lowering my screen time so the daily notification doesn’t wreck me as much and changing and committing to new habits. I’m looking forward to a big 2023.

Sam Fischer’s single ‘Carry It Well’ is available to stream and download now. Watch the music video for the song below: