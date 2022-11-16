Rissi Palmer & Miko Marks announce a co-headlining 2023 tour

Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks have announced their co-headlining U.S. acoustic tour, kicking off in Washington, DC on May 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022 and can be purchased at both artist’s websites.

Each concert will feature special acoustic performances from both Palmer and Marks as well as performances together as a duo, including their yet-to-be-released track, “I’m Still Here,” which they performed together on the Grand Ole Opry stage last August.

Both Palmer and Marks have a long-standing history in the music industry, releasing their debut albums in 2007 and 2005, respectively. Their friendship has blossomed throughout the years as Black women in country music working to combat racism in the space, with Palmer launching her Apple Music radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, in 2020, giving a voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music, and Marks returning from a hiatus of recording music in 2021, with her first album in 13 years, Our Country (March 2021).

“Miko has been an inspiration and a friend for a long time,” says Palmer. “Her talent is second to none and it’s an honor to be sharing a stage with her. The audience can expect a lot of laughter, lots of good, new music, stories, and a great show!”

“Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Marks adds. “I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming.”

Palmer’s most recent album ‘Revival’ was released in 2019 and has been critically hailed as her most personal and uplifting work to date. She continues to be a passionate voice for marginalized artists and country artists of color, shining a light on their music and stories with her radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer on Apple Music Country. In addition to being a recording artist and radio show host, Palmer is also a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, a weekly series that airs globally on Saturdays and Sundays on CMT. She is currently writing and recording her next record. For more information on Rissi Palmer, visit rissipalmermusic.com

Marks released her new album ‘Feel Like Going Home’ which we gave a full five stars to in our review in October and she made her Grand Ole Opry debut that same night. In January of this year, Marks was named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022