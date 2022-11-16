Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Rissi Palmer & Miko Marks announce a co-headlining 2023 tour

Two huge talents are going out on the road together in 2023.

Published

Miko Marks & Rissi Palmer
Credit: Chris Charles / Amanda Lopez

Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks have announced their co-headlining U.S. acoustic tour, kicking off in Washington, DC on May 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, 2022 and can be purchased at both artist’s websites.

Each concert will feature special acoustic performances from both Palmer and Marks as well as performances together as a duo, including their yet-to-be-released track, “I’m Still Here,” which they performed together on the Grand Ole Opry stage last August. 

Both Palmer and Marks have a long-standing history in the music industry, releasing their debut albums in 2007 and 2005, respectively. Their friendship has blossomed throughout the years as Black women in country music working to combat racism in the space, with Palmer launching her Apple Music radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer, in 2020, giving a voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music, and Marks returning from a hiatus of recording music in 2021, with her first album in 13 years, Our Country (March 2021). 

“Miko has been an inspiration and a friend for a long time,” says Palmer. “Her talent is second to none and it’s an honor to be sharing a stage with her. The audience can expect a lot of laughter, lots of good, new music, stories, and a great show!”

“Working with Rissi on tour is definitely one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Marks adds. “I have always loved her music and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years and this moment has been a long time coming.”

Palmer’s most recent album ‘Revival’ was released in 2019 and has been critically hailed as her most personal and uplifting work to date. She continues to be a passionate voice for marginalized artists and country artists of color, shining a light on their music and stories with her radio show, Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer on Apple Music Country. In addition to being a recording artist and radio show host, Palmer is also a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, a weekly series that airs globally on Saturdays and Sundays on CMT. She is currently writing and recording her next record. For more information on Rissi Palmer, visit rissipalmermusic.com 

Marks released her new album ‘Feel Like Going Home’ which we gave a full five stars to in our review in October and she made her Grand Ole Opry debut that same night. In January of this year, Marks was named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

20 hours ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

20 hours ago
British Lion British Lion

Music

Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

What a great way to start the new year if you like classic Rock and AOR.

6 days ago
RXTH RXTH

Music

RXTH releases new EP ‘Songs For Wanderers’ today

The five-track EP is available now.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you