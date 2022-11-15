Miranda Lambert receives four Grammy nominations for the 2023 awards

Three-time GRAMMY winner Miranda Lambert today (November 15th) added to her impressive tally of 23 previous nominations with four new nods, earning a nomination in each of the Country categories for the 2023 ceremony: Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.



“I’ve always viewed a GRAMMY Award as one of the highest honors you can achieve as an artist,” notes Lambert. “I think back to creating these songs with some of my closest friends, not knowing where those writing sessions would lead, and it blows me away to see where they’ve taken us. These nominations are an absolute honor and I’m so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me.”



Best Country Album nominee ‘Palomino’ arrived in April produced by Lambert alongside Luke Dick and Jon Randall. Already named among the best albums of the year by TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum and more, it marks the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications.





“In His Arms,” nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, was originally featured on 2021’s GRAMMY-nominated ‘The Marfa Tapes’, a raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. It was reimagined on ‘Palomino’, with Paste celebrating the reimagined song “now wrapped in gauzy guitars and echo” and Variety declaring that her “lovelorn vocal floats alongside gossamer brushstrokes of pedal steel and organ, producing a perfect little slice of nocturnal melancholy, all the more effective for resisting the urge to reach for the rafters.”



Lambert co-wrote Best Country Duo/Group Performance nominee “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Luke Combs (whom she sings with on the duet) and Dan Isbell, completing the raft of nominations for the 2023 Grammys.