‘Space Cadet’: get your first look at Emma Roberts in the upcoming Prime Video movie

The first image of Emma Roberts as Rex in the new Amazon Original movie ‘Space Cadet’ has been released.

The film, which is coming to Prime Video, has just wrapped production and is written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (‘The Lifeguard’). Alongside Roberts, ‘Space Cadet’ stars Poppy Liu (‘Hacks’), Gabrielle Union (‘The Inspection’, ‘Bad Boys II’), Tom Hopper (‘The Umbrella Academy’), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (‘The Kids in the Hall’), and Desi Lydic (‘Awkward’).

Today, Prime Video reveals the first-look image of Emma Roberts as Rex in the new Amazon Original movie Space Cadet, which has just wrapped production.

‘Space Cadet’ follows Florida party girl Rex (Emma Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.

Prime Video has also announced the additional casting of Kuhoo Verma (‘Plan B’), Yasha Jackson (‘The Flight Attendant’), Troy Iwata (‘WeCrashed’, ‘Dash & Lily’), Andrew Call (‘Z: The Beginning of Everything’), and Josephine Huang.

‘Space Cadet’ will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide outside the U.S. and Japan’.

Take a look at the first image below: