Carly Pearce hosts this year’s CMA ‘Country Christmas’ show

All the details of how you can watch the CMA’s annual Christmas show.

Published

CMA Country Christmas
Credit: CMA

Sweater weather is better with “CMA Country Christmas!” Hosted by Country Music star Carly Pearce, “CMA Country Christmas” will feature performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

Grab your hot chocolate and fuzzy slippers on Thursday December 8 at 9/8c for a magical night of your favourite Christmas classics on ABC. It is usually shown on BBC 4 here in the UK sometime before Christmas too, so keep your eyes on the listings.

The CMA have also produced a Christmas playlist on multiple streaming platforms that you can listen to right now.

