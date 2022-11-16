Carly Pearce hosts this year’s CMA ‘Country Christmas’ show

Sweater weather is better with “CMA Country Christmas!” Hosted by Country Music star Carly Pearce, “CMA Country Christmas” will feature performances by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle, and The War And Treaty.

Grab your hot chocolate and fuzzy slippers on Thursday December 8 at 9/8c for a magical night of your favourite Christmas classics on ABC. It is usually shown on BBC 4 here in the UK sometime before Christmas too, so keep your eyes on the listings.

The CMA have also produced a Christmas playlist on multiple streaming platforms that you can listen to right now.