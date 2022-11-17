Exclusive Premiere: Listen as Kailey Nicole releases the heart-breaking, plaintive ‘Only Call on Christmas’

Be prepared to have your hearts broken by Las Vegas native, Kailey Nicole, as she gets all sad and blue for the holidays with her awesome new original track, ‘Only Call on Christmas’. You can grab a 24 hour advance listen to this evocative track at the Youtube link below.

A visit to Nashville after graduation from the University of Southern California cemented her plans. “I got off the plane, and thought, ‘I have to move here. This is the only thing that makes sense to me.’” Though her move came at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kailey made the most of her time in lockdown, writing and recording. “When I look back, I realise the songwriting call has always been there for me. I’ve been throwing out one-liners and hooks as long as I can remember.”

Kailey had this to tell us about ‘Only Call on Christmas’.

“I wrote this song with my good friend, Sam Blasko, and we had such a great time writing it. I wasn’t quite sure what to expect going into a write to work on an original Christmas song because there’s a lot to live up to in that category. But I knew this one was special within the first few minutes.”

“I love the holidays, but I’ve also noticed that they can be a harsh reminder of who we have lost over the years and who is missing at the table. Whether it’s a family member or an ex, I think the holiday season has a certain way of amplifying a difficult relationship. ‘Only Call on Christmas’ explores the confusion of a relationship in which you no longer speak to that person, but they reach out on Christmas. Feeling this moment of excitement while looking forward to that phone call, but also knowing it might end in tears. I wrote this song in January of 2021 and I’m so excited the holiday season has come and I get to share it.”