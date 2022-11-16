Old Crow Medicine Show release new Christmas song ‘Trim This Tree’

Old Crow Medicine Show has unwrapped ‘Trim This Tree’, a cheerful holiday original that invites listeners to celebrate Christmas with them Nashville-style. In the spirit of giving this season, the band will be fundraising and making a donation to Room In The Inn, a local shelter offering safety and resources for the unhoused and those battling addiction. Fans can now add ‘Trim This Tree’ to their holiday playlists and should stay tuned for its official music video on 21 November.

Trim This Tree’ is our Christmas card to Nashville, the city we love and call home,” says frontman Ketch Secor. “It’s got all the trimmings of a Music City holiday, from the Goo Goo Clusters to the light-up plastic nativity scene. We were happy to be joined on this by special guests The Purple Martin Choir featuring students from the school I started, the Episcopal School of Nashville, as well as Nashville penny whistle master Jim Hoke.

December has always been an important time for the Old Crow Medicine Show in Music City. Our Rockin’ New Year’s Eve show at the Ryman Auditorium is now in its 15th year. We’ve seen quite a few changes in our hometown since we first opened up our case to play for the hat on Lower Broad, but one thing in Nashville that hasn’t changed at all is homelessness. Christmas is the season for giving and Old Crow is proud to be fundraising and raising awareness for Room In The Inn, Nashville’s sanctuary for the unhoused and safe haven for those struggling with addiction. Let’s make the holidays a little bit brighter with this fun, spirited tune and Happy Holidays Y’all, from Nashville to you.”

Old Crow Medicine Show will return to the UK in March next year to play the Country To Country Festival. Full dates below. Tickets on sale now.

10 March – Glasgow, UK @ C2C – Country To Country

11 March – Dublin, Ireland @ C2C – Country To Country

12 March – London, UK @ C2C – Country To Country