‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ heads to Blackpool this weekend as the remaining 8 couples fight to keep their place in the competition.

Last weekend saw Tony Adams and his partner Katya Jones withdraw from the competition after Tony suffered an injury during Saturday night’s live show. That meant there was no dance-off on Sunday night.

This weekend’s return to Blackpool will be the first time ‘Strictly’ has been to the iconic Tower Ballroom since 2019.

Find out what all of the couples are dancing and what to below:

Ellie T & Johannes: American Smooth to ‘You’re My World’ by Cilla Black

Fleur & Vito: Couple’s Choice to ‘Destiny’s Child Megamix’ by Destiny’s Child

Helen & Gorka: Quickstep to ‘Valerie’ by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse

Kym & Graziano: Paso Doble to ‘Only Girl (In The World)’ by Rihanna / ‘We Found Love’ by Calvin Harris ft Rihanna

Molly & Carlos: Jive to ‘Bandstand by Boogie’ Barry Manilow

Hamza & Jowita: American Smooth to ‘(Theme From) New York, New York’ by Frank Sinatra

Tyler & Dianne: Salsa to ‘KC & The Sunshine Band Megamix’ by KC & The Sunshine Band

Will & Nancy: Samba to ‘I Go To Rio’ by Hugh Jackman

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on BBC One at 7.45pm on Saturday, live from Blackpool.