Trailer released for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

The trailer has been released for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, which will debut in select cinemas from 25th November before heading to Netflix on 9th December 2022.

Directed by del Toro with stop-motion animation by Mark Gustafson, the film reimagines Carlo Callodi’s classic tale.

The tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force, Pinocchio goes on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

The film features an all-star voice cast with Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Other cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

