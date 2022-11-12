Connect with us

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Film

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’: watch the trailer for Netflix’s animated adaptation

The film debuts on Netflix on 2nd December.

Published

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ has released a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix on 2nd December 2022.

The film features the voices of Luke Evans (voices Scrooge), Olivia Colman (voices Past), Jessie Buckley (voices Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (voices Bob Cratchit), Fra Fee (voices Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (voices Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (voices Present), James Cosmo (voices Mr Fezziwig), and Jonathan Pryce (voices Jacob Marley), and is directed by Stephen Donnelly.

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of A Christmas Carol with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come,” comments Donnelly.

Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Featuring re-imagined songs from the legendary and two-time Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse OBE, ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ is one for a new generation to sing.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Credit: Netflix

