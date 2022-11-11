Lainey Wilson is the big winner from this week’s CMA awards in Nashville

BMG artist Lainey Wilson scores a double win at The 56th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards this week, winning Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Not only was Wilson the most nominated artist of the year with six nominations and the fourth artist to ever receive six nominations in their first eligible year, she also tied with Luke Combs and Cody Johnson for the most wins of the evening.

Wilson’s successes last night come just days before she makes her acting debut, starring in the fifth season of Paramount Network’s mega hit TV show Yellowstone, which will be available to stream in the UK on Paramount Plus on November 13th. Wilson ​​will take on the role of Abby, a character Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the show) crafted specifically for her, where she will play a musician and perform new original music.

Recent album, ‘Bell Bottom Country’ only serves to highlight Lainey’s USP and you can read our review of it now. UK-based fans were also delighted to see Lainey added to the bill of the C2C festival in London, Dublin and Glasgow next March playing on the same days as Jordan Davis and Thomas Rhett.

Wilson also took to the stage in Nashville with HARDY to perform their duet “wait in the truck” as well as being on hand to honour Alan Jackson, who took home the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, with exceptional performances of Jackson’s greatest hits including ‘Remember When,’ ‘Chattahoochee,’ ‘Drive (For Daddy Gene),’ and ‘Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow’ alongside Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Carrie Underwood.

Following a national broadcast on ABC in the US, highlights from the 56th Annual CMA Awards will be broadcast in the UK on BBC Radio 2 on November 13th, and available to watch on BBC Four on November 18th.