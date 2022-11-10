UK’s biggest Anime expo AnimeCon to debut in 2023

AnimeCon, the UK’s biggest-ever Anime expo, is coming to Birmingham’s NEC from 17th to 18th June 2023.

The event celebrates the best of Asian pop culture with partners Crunchyroll and Fandom, the convention will champion all vibrant corners of anime, K/J-pop, cosplay, gaming and more.

AnimeCon will welcome over 15,000 fans to immerse themselves for two days and build thriving communities. Across the expo, an array of guests will speak on panels, take part in meet and greets and signings. When it comes to Anime, few are more iconic than Naruto and the legendary voice actor of the aforementioned character, Maile Flanagan, will be in attendance.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the genre’s most eagerly anticipated shows in recent times and Ryan Colt Levy will be on hand to discuss its immense hype and perhaps even a hint of what comes next. Further guests include pro cosplayers Lani and F.ukuro with more to follow.

As well as eye-catching guests, AnimeCon will play host to live performances from dazzling J-pop and K-pop performers, cosplay ball, meetups and workshops, tabletop and eGaming focused on popular anime and manga, video game tournaments and JRPG explorations, as well as numerous exhibitors selling unmissable merchandise.

About the unveiling of AnimeCon, Clive Nørgaard Morton, co-director of The Fanatics Group, said, “We’re delighted to announce AnimeCon and bring the best of Asian culture to the UK on a scale never seen before. We can’t wait to welcome the fans next summer and for them to make the convention their own.”

Earlybird tickets start at £15 + BF. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 16th November 2022 at animeconuk.com.