Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

UK’s biggest Anime expo AnimeCon to debut in 2023

The celebration of Asian pop culture will take place in Birmingham.

Published

AnimeCon
Credit: AnimeCon

AnimeCon, the UK’s biggest-ever Anime expo, is coming to Birmingham’s NEC from 17th to 18th June 2023.

The event celebrates the best of Asian pop culture with partners Crunchyroll and Fandom, the convention will champion all vibrant corners of anime, K/J-pop, cosplay, gaming and more. 

AnimeCon will welcome over 15,000 fans to immerse themselves for two days and build thriving communities. Across the expo, an array of guests will speak on panels, take part in meet and greets and signings. When it comes to Anime, few are more iconic than Naruto and the legendary voice actor of the aforementioned character, Maile Flanagan, will be in attendance.

Chainsaw Man has been one of the genre’s most eagerly anticipated shows in recent times and Ryan Colt Levy will be on hand to discuss its immense hype and perhaps even a hint of what comes next. Further guests include pro cosplayers Lani and F.ukuro with more to follow.

As well as eye-catching guests, AnimeCon will play host to live performances from dazzling J-pop and K-pop performers, cosplay ball, meetups and workshops, tabletop and eGaming focused on popular anime and manga, video game tournaments and JRPG explorations, as well as numerous exhibitors selling unmissable merchandise.

About the unveiling of AnimeCon, Clive Nørgaard Morton, co-director of The Fanatics Group, said, “We’re delighted to announce AnimeCon and bring the best of Asian culture to the UK on a scale never seen before. We can’t wait to welcome the fans next summer and for them to make the convention their own.”

Earlybird tickets start at £15 + BF. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 16th November 2022 at animeconuk.com.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Luke Evans Luke Evans

Music

Luke Evans – ‘A Song For You’ review

The actor releases his second album and hints at the artist he could be.

6 days ago
Cody Johnson Cody Johnson

EF Country

Cody Johnson announces new live album for December release

Pre-order this rocking new release from one of Country's rising stars.

3 days ago
Canaan Smith Canaan Smith

EF Country

Interview: Canaan Smith talks about new single ‘Heartbreak Heaven’ and taking full control of his career

The Country singer-songwriter gets candid about being an independent artist.

6 days ago
Ozon: Remastered & Uncut Ozon: Remastered & Uncut

Film

‘Ozon: Remastered & Uncut’ review

Five of the French film-makers early shorts have been remastered.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you