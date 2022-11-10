Razorlight announce first tour with classic line-up in 10 years

Razorlight has reunited its classic line-up for a run of tour dates across the UK in 2023.

The run is the band’s first with its original line-up in ten years and includes shows at Albert Hall Manchester, Rock City Nottingham and O2 Academy Brixton.

The shows will support the band’s new album ‘Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight’, released on 9th December 2022 via EMI. The release collates 11 of their finest moments plus two new tracks, ‘You Are Entering The Human Heart’ and Violence Forever?’.

“I had to go and chat with Johnny and make things good,” recalls Burrows. “If I didn’t, I’d have gone on thinking about it for the rest of my life, that we should’ve met up, we should’ve played together again, it was too special to leave behind.”

Bridges have been built. The artistic, and sometimes unwieldy, connection between the two has been re-established. It has been a heartening experience for those involved.

“My trust with Andy was at absolute zero so to get that back was really inspiring,” says Borrell. “That’s never happened before and it made me think a lot about my life, like if I can get my trust back with Andy, I could do it with anybody.” “Whilst our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing, when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens. I’m so grateful to have him and the band back in my life,” agrees Burrows.

The band’s UK dates are:

April 2023

Fri 14th April – O2 Academy, Birmingham

Sat 15th April – NX, Newcastle

Mon 17th April – O2 Academy, Leeds

Tue 18th April – Barrowland, Glasgow

Wed 19th April – Albert Hall, Manchester

Fri 21th April – Rock City, Nottingham

Sat 22th April – UEA , Norwich

Sun 23rd April – The Leadmill, Sheffield

Tue 25th April – O2 Academy, Oxford

Wed 26th April – O2 Academy, Bristol

Fri 28th April – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sat 29th April – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Tickets on sale at 10am on the 18th November 2022.