‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 8 songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ continues this weekend as the remaining nine couples compete to secure their place in Blackpool.

Last weekend Ellie Simmonds waved goodbye to the competition after losing the dance-off. The result was a shock for viewers who thought that Ellie would go much further in the competition.

This weekend the couples will be pulling out all of the stops to ensure that their place on the bus to Blackpool is safe.

Find out what everyone is dancing and what they’re dancing to below:

Ellie & Johannes: Charleston to ‘Friendship’ by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Fleur & Vito: Samba to ‘Hot Hot Hot’ by Arrow

Helen & Gorka: Salsa to ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Kym & Graziano: American Smooth to ‘Chasing Cars’ by Cinematic Pop

Molly & Carlos: Rumba to ‘All The Man That I Need’ by Whitney Houston

Hamza & Jowita: Couple’s Choice to ‘Jerusalema’ – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Tony & Katya: Jive to ‘Land of 1000 Dances’ by Wilson Pickett

Tyler & Dianne: Paso Doble to ‘Unstoppable’ by E.S. Posthumus

Will & Nancy: Waltz to ‘Three Times A Lady’ by Commodores

Who are you so exited to see perform this week?

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Saturday at 6.55pm on BBC One.