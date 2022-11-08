Connect with us

Watch Lainey Wilson play a 3 song acoustic set for CMT’s ‘Campfire Sessions’

Lainey plays three songs in a special live acoustic session for CMT.

Published

Lainey Wilson feature
Credit: Nick Rau

Six-time 2022 CMA Awards nominee Lainey Wilson joins CMT’s much-acclaimed digital series “CMT Campfire Sessions” this week for a repeat fireside performance. Hot on the heels of the release of her latest album, ‘Bell Bottom Country‘, the breakout star’s signature twang soars on new songs “Heart Like A Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine,” as well as her first No. 1 “Things A Man Oughta Know.” The power acoustic performance’s farm setting gives a nod to both the soulful singer’s roots and her new role as Abby on Paramount’s hit show ‘Yellowstone’.

Wilson’s “Heart Like A Truck” performance will air during music video hours on CMT and CMT Music, and additional clips from Wilson’s performance will be released in the coming weeks.

“Back in 2020, I did a ‘Campfire Sessions’ with just me and my guitar player. A lot has changed since then, and I was excited to come back with my full band and play some newer songs,” said Wilson. “It doesn’t get much better than getting to sit around a campfire with your band and jam together. Thanks CMT for having me back for another Campfire Sessions!”

On 13th November , Wilson will partner with CMT and Yellowstone for a special TikTok live in honour of the season five premiere.

“CMT Campfire Sessions” is a reimagining of the traditional campfire sing-along, swapping songs and stories that nod to the nostalgia and intimacy of storytelling that is synonymous with country music.

For more information, visit CMT.com, join the conversation using #CMTCampfireSessions and also follow @CMT on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

