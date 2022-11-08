‘Carnival Row’: the second and final season to launch in February 2023

‘Carnival Row’ will return to Prime Video for a second and final season on 17th February 2023 it has been confirmed.

The news arrives with new key art for the season and a teaser trailer, that gives a glimpse at what’s to come.

Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, the 10-episode second season, picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan)and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).

Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests tests in the epic conclusion of the series.

Take a look at the key art below and watch the teaser trailer at the top of this article: