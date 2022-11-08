‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 4 to launch on Netflix in December

Netflix’s smash-hit show ‘Too Hot To Handle’ returns for season 4 on 7th December with the final episodes of the season landing on 14th December 2022.

Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high-stakes dating show called ‘Wild Love’ hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

Little do they know that ‘Too Hot To Handle’ is back and Lana is as watchful as ever.

Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives?

Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?

Watch the date announcement teaser at the top of this article.