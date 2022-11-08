Connect with us

ITVX to launch in December – find out what will be available

The launch slate has been revealed.

Published

Litvinenko
Credit: ITVX

ITV will launch ITVX, its replacement for the ITV Hub, on Thursday 8th December it has been confirmed.

At launch, viewers will have access to over 10,000 hours of content in high definition, and ITVX will also drop new and exclusive programmes every week of the year. 

Viewers can also expect the full range of ITV drama past and present to go on the service, as well as  documentaries, cult classics and hundreds of blockbuster films which will all stream for free from launch.

All ITV’s channels will be available to livestream through ITVX, as well as additional themed channels (known as FAST channels), and a dedicated news section on ITVX.

ITV’s Chief Executive, Carolyn McCall said: “We’re really excited to launch ITVX, with more content available than ever before, and a whole range of exclusive commissions. ITVX is powered by a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalised viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”

On launch day, ITVX will premiere top quality new dramas including ‘A Spy Among Friends’ starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, new teen drama ‘Tell Me Everything’, period drama ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins, and ‘Plebs: Soldiers of Rome’, he feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series.

Also confirmed for December are:

  • ‘Litvinenko’ starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar, which will launch on Thursday 15th December
  • ‘Riches’ a high-stakes family drama starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie, and natural history documentary ‘A Year on Planet Earth’ presented by Stephen Fry launching on Thursday 22nd December
  • ‘Without Sin’ a four-part thriller starring Vicky McClure and new gameshow ‘Loaded in Paradise’, launching on 28th December

In early 2023 Russell T. Davies’ upcoming drama on ‘Crossroads’ actress Noele Gordon, will launch.

