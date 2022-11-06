Ellie Simmonds becomes sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Ellie Simmonds has become the sixth celebrity contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

After receiving 33 points from the judges last night for their Charleston to ‘Too Darn Hot’ from ‘Kiss Me Kate’, Paralympic gold medallist Ellie and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin found themselves in the dreaded dance-off when their score was combined with the public vote. They faced actress and singer Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who got 35 points for their Foxtrot to ‘You Make Me Happy’ by My Sun And Stars.

After both couples performed their routines again, presenter Tess Daly asked the four judges which couple they would like to save. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Molly and Carlos, sadly meaning Ellie and Nikita were sent home. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also voted to save Molly and Carlos.

When Tess asked her about her experience on Strictly Come Dancing, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really. I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. And all you guys – the pros. Every single one of you who’ve been part of this Strictly. Behind closed doors, the costume designers, I’ve literally loved waking up every single day and dancing, I’m going to dance forever. It’s incredible, this show is life changing. He’s [Nikita] changed my life. We’ve had the most amazing days. We’ve had not just dancing days – but days we’ve just spoken for hours. And the confidence you’ve given me – I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything. We went out there and danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

Tess also asked Nikita if he had any words for Ellie. He said: “First of all make me speak first next time because I am crying! I am a bit disappointed as I wanted Ellie to have a bit more time on this TV show, I know how much it means to her. I’m really happy that this journey has been with you [Ellie] because she has taught me so so much, so much empathy, just so much, I’ve learnt so much in these seven weeks. I really wanted to go with you to Blackpool, I think we should go there for the rides? I love you Els, I just want to tell you every single person in this room loves you. That is just to say how much of a beautiful human you are, you spend time to go to each person inside this room, you care about everybody, you are just such a wonderful human and I am so glad I’ve had the chance to dance with you.”

Tonight’s result show also featured a spectacular commercial Bollywood-inspired routine from Strictly’s professional dancers, as well as an appearance from Luke Evans performing his single ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ from the album ‘A Song For You’.

Ellie and Nikita will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday 7th November at 6.30 PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The remaining nine couples and their professional partners will be back in the ballroom next week, when we’ll find out who’ll make it to the hallowed Blackpool dancefloor.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will return on Saturday 12th November at 6.55 PM, with the Results Show on Sunday 13th November at 7.20 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.