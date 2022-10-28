Connect with us

Song Suffragettes announce a monthly London residency

Acclaimed Nashville songwriters group announces a move across the pond.

Published

Song Suffragettes
Credit: Song Suffragettes

Announced officially on Saturday (21/10) during a sold-out, “triumphant London debut” (Entertainment Focus) during its first ever UK tour, the groundbreaking all-female writer’s round from Nashville, TN, Song Suffragettes, is now planting its roots outside the United States with a new monthly night at The Camden Club, London.

The first Wednesday of every month, beginning on November 2nd, they’ll be bringing the best female singer-songwriters from the UK and beyond as they perform their songs and share their stories in a one-of-a-kind show.

To kick things off in November, UK artists Vic Allen, Hannah Rose Platt, Peri Rae and Beth Keeping will be performing alongside US artist Jordyn Mallory. Tickets for this are now available to purchase here via Dice. For more on Song Suffragettes London, visit www.SongSuffragettes.co.uk.

Song Suffragettes
Credit: Song Suffragettes

“We’ve been wanting to expand Song Suffragettes for a while, but wanted it to matter when we did. Over the 8+ years of Song Suffragettes in Nashville, there has always been great interest in our singer-songwriters from all over the UK,” said Todd Cassetty, founder of Song Suffragettes. 

“That, plus the outpouring of fan support for our recent UK Tour, made launching Song Suffragettes London a no-brainer. And we will do our very best to put the best-of-the-best female singer-songwriters on stage at The Camden Club to continue our relentless pursuit to support and showcase women creatives.”

This monthly residency follows Song Suffragettes’ successful UK tour this month, presented by the Academy of Country Music and featuring Kalie Shorr, Carter Faith, Twinnie and Robyn Ottolini, which saw the artists playing acoustic versions of hits like ‘F-150’ (Ottolini) and ‘Better When I’m Drunk’ (Twinnie) to packed rooms in Glasgow, Manchester and London. British duo Ward Thomas were also invited to make a special guest appearance at the London show, performing their hit ‘Cartwheels’ from their Gold album of the same name, with which they became the first and only UK Country acts to achieve a No.1 album in 2016.

