Matt Jordan – ‘The Gamble’ review

Missouri songwriter Matt Jordan writes heartland country songs packed full of heart and heartbreak, to a classic ‘80s sound, in his absorbing debut album, The Gamble.

Throughout the eleven tracks, Matt Jordan excels with a purposefully decelerated ballad, music and vocals coursing through you like guitar-laced molasses should; title track ‘The Gamble’ and ‘Cashing Out’ are outstanding moments on the album, produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow).

Here’s the thing; there is a definite produced sound on this album, an occasional distracting vocal echo, which I don’t usually go for, but there’s just something sublime about the whole sound – the kick drum, the keys, the guitars, Jordan’s gravel-road vocals – that just works. Imagine being in the ‘80s listening to classic heartland rock, Springsteen vinyl hanging on the wall.

First up is ‘Night On Fire’, a powerhouse of a ballad introduced by a driving kick-drum that is mirrored on follow-on track ‘Boulder’, though it, thankfully gives us more of Jordan’s controlled if-whiskey-had-a-sound vocals. That was the appetizer, hang on for the entree.

Keys replace percussion on the intro to ‘Your Town’ a song of living in a place “without you” charting a postcard to missing love. This is the moment The Gamble becomes an album to really pay attention to, especially with the next track, a rocking ‘One More Round’, a song of heading into a love that perhaps should be left alone. The guitar harmonies suggest that Jordan and his band will be an irresistible live act.

Then we hear the controlled, tempered energy of break up song ‘The Gamble’ and it’s an all-in-for-this-kind-of-music epiphany as hairs stand up on the back of my neck. THAT melody marrying enticing lyrics, “all I’ve got is the thrill of the gamble/chalk it up to my luck/I never thought to call your bluff but/the queen of hearts made a joker out of me”. I need a moment after that song.

However, Jordan is as fun as he is serious, with the up-tempo, radio-friendly, ‘Wrangler’, the current single. The video even caught the eye of Jeep for the song’s nostalgia mixed with instantly catchy Midwest lyrics, “glory days need Letterman jackets/bad tattoos proved heartbreak happened … tickets to a time you can’t get back/some stories can’t be told with just pen and paper”.

‘Call Me Crazy’ is an instantly on-repeat song, just like the earlier, ‘One More Round’, which are both the longest songs on the album; perhaps Jordan’s truth lies in four-minute storytelling?

Jordan arrived in Nashville eleven years ago, at the age of 19. After too long chasing the perfect radio single, releasing a teaser of an EP, and feeling too lonely on the road, he headed home to Eureka, Missouri – the experience is gut-punchingly shared on final track ‘Cashing Out’, also the last song recorded.

Where will Matt Jordan go for his second album? Hopefully, he continues to follow the gut that led him to these eleven moments.

The Gamble is the perfect name for a last-chance first album; he stepped back, reflected and went all out and all in. Perfect for fans of Kip Moore, John Mellencamp, Cody Johnson and, of course, Springsteen.

Track listing: 1. Night On Fire 2. Boulder 3. Your Town 4. One More Round 5. The Gamble 6. Gaining Ground 7. Wrangler 8. Call Me Crazy 9. The Good Fight 10. Heart of The Heartland 11. Cashing Out Record Label: Self Produced Release Date: 28th October Buy ‘The Gamble’ now