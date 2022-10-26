Rihanna returns to music with ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Rihanna is returning to music with the release of new single ‘Lift Me Up’ on Friday, the lead track from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

‘Lift Me Up’ was written as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson. You can pre-save it now.

Released on Friday 28th October via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Dem Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records, the song ushers in the next era of Rihanna’s career.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is directed by Ryan Coogler and opens in US cinemas on 11th November 2022.

The soundtrack, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By’, will be available on 4th November from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.