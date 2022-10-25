‘Welcome to Chippendales’ launching on Disney+ in January 2023

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ will launch on Disney+ on Wednesday 11th January 2023 in the UK it has been announced.

The Original series is a sprawling true-crime saga that tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire – and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

The cast for ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ includes Kumail Nanjiani (‘The Big Sick’), Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’), Juliette Lewis (‘Yellowjackets’) and Annaleigh Ashford (‘American Crime Story’), with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair (‘The Good Lord Bird’), Robin de Jesús (‘tick, tick… BOOM!’) Andrew Rannells (‘Girls5eva’) and Spencer Boldman (‘Cruise’), along with guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham (‘Holidate’) and Dan Stevens (‘Gaslit’).

Robert Siegel and Nanjiani executive produce alongside Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi.

Siegel and Konner serve as co-showrunners and Shakman will direct. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer and Annie Wyman is co-producer.

Watch the trailer for the series at the top of this article.